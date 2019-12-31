The *real* reason you’re feeling anxious about returning to work this week

But fast-forward 10 days, and suddenly the thought of those delayed deadlines and demands comes back to haunt you. Not only that, but you’ve been so busy mainlining leftover Mince Pies and generally letting loose for days on end, the idea of tackling anything at all seems near-on impossible.

For who can truly operate on a diet of Stilton and trash TV?

As Bridget Jones so beautifully puts it: “Was really beginning to enjoy the feeling that normal service was suspended and it was OK to lie in bed as long as you want, put anything you fancy into your mouth, and drink alcohol whenever it should chance to pass your way, even in the mornings.

“Now suddenly we are all supposed to snap into self-discipline like lean teenage greyhounds.”

At times like these, a hefty duvet and a time machine seem like the only way forward.