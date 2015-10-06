Anxious? Stylist explores the paralysing effects of anxiety in the modern world, and how to conquer it

Growing concern

So if women are more emancipated, educated and empowered than ever, why are we so gripped by fear? “Many women feel under increased pressure today, often juggling a job, childcare and a busy social schedule, without the time to look after their own wellbeing,” says Stephen Buckley, head of information at mental health charity Mind.

And this can manifest into anxiety: even those who from the outside have seemingly enviable lives are often privately battling spiralling thoughts; Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Moss, Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson have all spoken out about being plagued by anxiety.

“I have created what from the outside looks like a great life. But I waste so much time worrying about it unravelling,” admits my friend Amy, 35, an accountant from south London, who lives with a constant – and utterly unfounded – fear of losing her job. This pinpoints one of the most debilitating features of anxiety disorders – our fears are based on something that has never happened and most likely never will.

So how do we know when it’s gone too far, and regular worries have turned into full-blown anxiety? After all, left unchecked, anxiety can pose a serious threat to our careers, our relationships and our health. The most obvious sign is when daily life becomes completely unmanageable. If your worrying is both persistent and excessive, to the point that it is disrupting your normal activities then it’s most likely gone beyond the norm.

There are also physical symptoms too. If you’re experiencing chronic sleep problems over a long period of time – struggling to fall asleep, waking up panicked in the night, recurring nightmares – it can be a tell-tale sign. Muscle tension, chronic indigestion and repeated panic attacks are also indicators of a more serious affliction. Combined, the symptoms can be debilitating. “It can take over people’s lives and cause sufferers to withdraw from contact with people,” says Buckley.

But happily, there are proven ways to manage and cope.

The most recognised form of treatment is still Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), which helps people identify and avoid the thoughts that generate anxiety and then learn how to react differently to difficult situations. Other experts point to the benefits of mindfulness: “Simple daily meditations allow people to live their lives with less stress and irritability; dealing with low moods that would previously have slipped into depression,” says Professor Mark Williams, emeritus professor of clinical psychology and honorary senior research fellow in the department of psychiatry at Oxford Mindfulness Centre.

But for me, keeping an honest dialogue going with my friends has been a real help. Because the first piece of advice anyone will give you is to talk to your friends or your family or anyone you trust about your anxiety.

For those in need of solutions, Stylist is here to help. Read on for the five best methods for controlling anxiety.