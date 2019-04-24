How to stop negative news stories impacting your mental health

According to a new study by marketing research company Childwise, media coverage of terrorist incidents has given young people an exaggerated fear of being a victim of an attack. Indeed, two thirds of the 1,500 11-16-year-olds surveyed expressed fears about terror incidents, and more than a third thought they could be a victim, reports BBC News.

And, while we absolutely cannot and should not ignore the news – we owe it to ourselves and everybody else on the planet to pay attention, now more so than ever before – the 24-hour news cycle means we’re constantly surrounded by frightening headlines.

Experts agree this can have an impact on our mental wellbeing, in adults too, especially for those diagnosed with depression and/or anxiety disorders.

Studies have shown that when exposed to negative news – particularly that which uses emotionally charged language – we’re not only more anxious, but more likely to catastrophize worries in our own lives and make them bigger than they are. And thus, more difficult to keep under control.

As Dr Graham Davey, who specialises in the psychological effects of media violence, explainsThe Huffington Post: “Negative news can significantly change an individual’s mood – especially if there is a tendency in the news broadcasts to emphasize suffering and also the emotional components of the story.

“In particular… negative news can affect your own personal worries. Viewing negative news means that you’re likely to see your own personal worries as more threatening and severe, and when you do start worrying about them, you’re more likely to find your worry difficult to control and more distressing than it would normally be.”

But, without shutting ourselves off from the world or ignoring the plight of others, there are some coping mechanisms we can employ to alleviate overwhelming feelings.