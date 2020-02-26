Anxiety disorders are very common among UK adults. According to the latest statistics from Anxiety UK, more than one in 10 people are likely to have a “disabling anxiety disorder” at some point in their life. The conversation surrounding the condition is bigger and more widespread than ever.

And as the stigma attached to common mental health conditions continues to lessen (unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the less common conditions such as bipolar and schizophrenia), we have the opportunity to learn more about those symptoms which have previously been left unnoticed.

But still, there are those aspects of anxiety which remain a mystery even among those who deal with the condition; one such symptom is that of anxiety sensitivity.