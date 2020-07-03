Undoubtedly, though, many of us will still feel an internal pressure to say yes to plans and slip back into our old ways. Leanne Evans, a brilliant life coach and friend of Stylist, says that this is a common theme at the moment that many people are dealing with, but that there are some simple steps you can take.

Speaking to Stylist.co.uk, Evans says: “We often agree to plans due to fear of missing out or letting our friends down. During lockdown, we have had the opportunity to truly put our needs first and allow our body to restore and for our parasympathetic nervous system to be activated.

“While it is great to be able to interact with our loved ones in person again, we should begin this new chapter in a mindful way that allows us to keep our wellbeing front and centre. I would suggest three key things to help you navigate this time.”

Boundaries

“One thing we may be fearful of losing going back into ‘the new normal’ is control. Boundaries are a safe way for us to exercise a degree of control while honouring our actual needs. Introducing structure into your week will allow you the space to call in time for fun and socialising alongside all that you have to do.”

Continue your lockdown pastimes

“Empower yourself and celebrate the new you and the positive activities that you enjoyed doing in lockdown. It is this strong sense of self and your unique boredom-busting ideas that will quieten that voice that tells you that what’s going on outside is better than in. Make an effort to schedule in time in your diary to commit to these activities. Place yourself and your needs as a priority; this is an act of self-love, not a selfish act.”

Recognise your fears and replace them with loving thoughts

“The opposite of fear is love, so try to activate an energy of love when a feeling of fear arises within you in light of an impending commitment. A fear-based response could be desperately making up an excuse to say no to a commitment when a loving based reply would be you communicating from your heart why it is a no, for example, ‘I’m exhausted and could do with a good night’s sleep. However, next week is clear, and I’ll be more energised to connect with you then?’”