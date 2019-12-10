As awareness has grown over the years, a steadily increasing number of therapies, self-help techniques and treatments have emerged as a way for people dealing with anxiety to find relief from their symptoms. And now – thanks to new research from a team of psychologists at Yale University and Weill Cornell Medicine – another brilliant (and accessible) way to deal with anxiety has been revealed: safety signals.

While the words “safety signals” may at first make the whole thing seem a bit clinical, it’s actually not as complicated as it sounds. According to the team of researchers, a safety signal could be anything from a piece of music, to a person or object – it just has to be something you associate with “the absence of threat”.