It’s 3.25 in the afternoon. My mum, a teaching assistant at a local primary school, should have left work 15 minutes ago, but she’s not answering my calls.

Then, I remember: she has to walk home along a busy road. What are the chances that a car veered off the road and hit her? What if she’s been injured and can’t contact me? I’m left with the image of her phone ringing pointlessly in the middle of the road, metres away from the team of paramedics tending to my mum’s injury. I feel my chest contract with fear.

But at 3.27pm, surprise surprise, my phone lights up with a picture of my mum’s face as she calls me back. One of the kids at school lost their hairband and she’d been helping them look for it. The familiar feeling of shame and embarrassment fills my chest: I’ve been catastrophising again.