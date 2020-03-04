Coronavirus etiquette: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a brilliant hack for avoiding handshakes

Sylvie Brand, director of pandemic disease at the World Health Organisation, has encouraged people to instead use handshake alternatives, including waves, elbow bumps and the Thai “wai”.

Governments are also encouraging citizens to engage differently: in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries, the special commissioner for coronavirus is encouraging people to be “a bit less expansive”, suggesting that Italians’ demonstrative nature could be contributing to the virus’s spread.

France’s health minister Olivier Véran has told people to cut back on hugs and the famous air kisses, “la bise”, while in Australia, New South Wales health minister Brad Hazzard has suggested pats on the back instead of shaking hands. NBA stars in America have been told they should fist bump fans rather than high-five and to avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys from fans to autograph.