Life

Apple Card: investigation launched after claims of sexist credit limits given to women

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published

An official probe is being launched into the card and its issuing bank after social media users pointed out the discrepancy in credit limits.

When it launched in August, Apple Card was touted as something of a financial gamechanger.

The tech company’s first foray into a physical bank card came backed with all of its digital nous. A responsive app would track purchases and give feedback to users on their spending habits. There was a fancy rewards scheme that offered customers cashback on Apple purchases. For those who view their Apple devices as an extension of themselves, the credit card seemed like a fantastic idea.

As long as you weren’t a woman.

You may also like

How to ask for a pay rise: this 5 step guide could earn you more money

A Twitter thread this week has revealed that some men are claiming that they are being given as much as 20 times the credit limit as women on the Apple Card, prompting an official investigation into Goldman Sachs, the bank that oversees the card. 

New York’s Department of Financial Services will conduct the investigation after looking through tweets from programmer David Heinemeier Hansson and Steve Wozniak, one of the original founders of Apple, both of whom have made claims of gender discrimination against the card.

Apple Card is being investigated for allegedly discriminating against female customers.

“The Apple Card is such a fucking sexist program,” Hansson wrote on 7 November. “My wife and I filed joint tax returns, live in a community-property state, and have been married for a long time. Yet Apple’s black box algorithm thinks I deserve 20x the credit limit she does. No appeals work.”

Hansson continued: “I’m surprised that they even let her apply for a card without the signed approval of her spouse? I mean, can you really trust women with a credit card these days??!”

He added: “It gets even worse. Even when she pays off her ridiculously low limit in full, the card won’t approve any spending until the next billing period. Women apparently aren’t good credit risks even when they pay off the fucking balance in advance and in full.”

Responding to Hansson’s original thread, Wozniak wrote: “The same thing happened to us. I got 10x the credit limit. We have no separate bank or credit card accounts or any separate assets. Hard to get to a human for a correction though. It’s big tech in 2019.” 

After seeing the tweets, which have hundreds of comments underneath them, the New York Department of Financial Services announced that it would commence investigations into the credit card.

“The department will be conducting an investigation to determine whether New York law was violated and ensure all consumers are treated equally regardless of sex,” a spokesman for Linda Lacewell, the superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, said, as per Bloomberg. “Any algorithm, that intentionally or not results in discriminatory treatment of women or any other protected class of people violates New York law.” 

In an interview, Hansson said that he did not believe that there was anything “nefarious” in either Apple or Goldman Sachs’ decision to give his wife a lower credit limit than him. (A Goldman spokesperson said: “Our credit decisions are based on a customer’s creditworthiness and not on factors like gender, race, age, sexual orientation or any other basis prohibited by law.”)

But, as Hansson points out, if this is an algorithm making the decision about how much credit to give to men and women, then it’s a bad one. One that is predicated on outdated, sexist modes of thinking about women and money.

Smiling young woman on couch with credit card and laptop - stock photo
Does society still discriminate when it comes to women and money?

“Hilarious how much mansplaining is flowing in this thread. Every single poster questioning my wife’s credit score, a man,” Hansson tweeted. “Every single defense of Apple blaming GS, a man. Almost like men are over represented in the defense/justification of discrimination that doesn’t affect them?”

He also revealed that both he and his wife had their credit score checked, in case there was something happening behind the scenes that they needed to know. Reader, I don’t think it will shock you to learn that his wife’s credit score was higher than his.

He concluded: “So nobody understands THE ALGORITHM. Nobody has the power to examine or check THE ALGORITHM. Yet everyone we’ve talked to from both Apple and GS are SO SURE that THE ALGORITHM isn’t biased and discriminating in any way. That’s some grade-A management of cognitive dissonance.” 

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

“Apple has handed the customer experience and their reputation as an inclusive organization over to a biased, sexist algorithm it does not understand, cannot reason with, and is unable to control. When a trillion-dollar company simply accepts the algorithmic overlord like this…”

“So yeah, I completely stand by my original charge: Apple Card is a sexist program. It does not matter what the intent of individual Apple reps are, it matters what THE ALGORITHM they’ve placed their complete faith in does. And what it does is discriminate. This is fucked up.”

Images: Unsplash

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Recommended by Hannah-Rose Yee

Long Reads

“Credit card debt and hefty loan charges: why we need to talk about our money f**k-ups”

Having a good career won’t rescue you from debt, as Poorna Bell knows all too well...

Posted by
Poorna Bell
Published
Money

Money Mondays: Why are more and more women investing in cryptocurrencies?

Our interest in cryptocurrencies has more than doubled in the past six months

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published
Life

From pensions to savings apps: money advice for millennial women

An easy guide on how to manage your money and take control of your finances

Posted by
Sarah Pennells
Published
Lucy Mangan

“How women deal with money drives me nuts”

Lucy Mangan on our finances

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Life

Help to Buy ISA: open a savings account before the deadline, advises money expert

The scheme will end in November.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Stylist Daily