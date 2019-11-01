Oprah Winfrey’s much-loved book club started life as a book discussion segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show back in 1996. Each book was personally chosen by Oprah herself, and many went on to become worldwide bestsellers thanks to her thought-provoking conversations with the authors.

This year, Oprah’s Book Club is starting a new chapter with Apple TV+ in a brand new series which will sees the entertainment mogul interview award-winning writers in a bid to “connect a community of readers worldwide.”

“I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age. Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother’s porch in Mississippi,” Winfrey said in a statement.

“I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you … I don’t know what’s better than that.”

The first instalment in the series will kick off with The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates, who Winfrey will interview in front of a live audience at Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C. next month. A new episode of the show will be released every two months.