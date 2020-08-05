I have a secret to share: I’m a napper. I nap after work. I disco nap before a big night out. I nap on lazy weekend afternoons. I nap in the park instead of reading my book.

Don’t get me wrong: I don’t do it everyday (and I’d advise anyone who does doze off on a daily basis chat to their GP). But if I’m feeling tired, especially in this heatwave, I’ll easily nod off for half an hour or so. And yet, I’m always too embarrassed to tell people this.

For some reason, I’ve always thought naps are bad for us; they mean I’m lazy, wasting time and have an unhealthy sleep pattern. Friends have confirmed this by pulling faces at me and proudly declaring they never nap.