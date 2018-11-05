“A love letter to the Argos catalogues of my childhood”

Back when we were kids, Christmas was different in everyone’s house. There were those of us who tied knitted socks to the end of our beds, hoping to find a satsuma and a bag of chocolate coins hidden in the toe come morning. Other, greedier children decided to flog Santa for all he had by hanging huge pillow-cases up on Christmas Eve. Some penned polite little letters to the guy in red, accompanied by a mince pie, or a carrot, or both. Others left a healthy glug of brandy. Many sceptics confidently declared there was no such thing as Santa and lay awake fretfully, hoping that they weren’t wrong.

The differences didn’t stop there. There was the endless debate over when it was acceptable to dive into the pile of presents under the tree (before breakfast? After? Test resolve levels by waiting until after the turkey’s digesting in our guts?). There’s the controversial ‘Christmas dinner’ question, too: should it be served up at lunchtime, late afternoon, or (horror of all horrors) in the evening? Some watched the Queen’s speech, more crooned along to The Snowman, plenty got stuck into all the abject misery of EastEnders and a few families banned TV full-stop. Many clans fell out over a seemingly innocent game of Monopoly. Or Cluedo. Or Articulate. Or Charades.