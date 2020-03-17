Life

Affordable art prints to buy from female illustrators

Megan Murray
Five female illustrators whose artwork you simply need to hang on your walls. 

It looks like we’re going to be spending a lot more time indoors this spring than we initially, erm, anticipated.  So, what can you do around the house? 

Scrap that – how about, here’s what can you do to your house. If you’re going to be looking at your bedroom walls day-in, day-out, they might as well look good, so why don’t you use your new role as home-bird to get the place looking its most fabulous. 

A simple (and affordable) way of doing this is to hang some exciting new art in your home. A picture on a wall can breathe new life into a room, creating personality where before there was none. 

So why not support some of the witty, beautiful and powerful artwork being produced by independent female artists?

It’s a win-win: not only can you lend a hand to an illustrator, but the artists below are truly producing some of the most empowering work we’ve seen focusing in on issues for both women and the LGBTQ community.

Because surely, if you want anything to greet you when you wake up every morning, it’s something that supports the sisterhood. 

  • Meera Lee Patel

    Meera Lee Patel

    Meera Lee Patel is a best-selling author and self-care expert. She illustrates her own books with her effervescently colourful art, but you can buy it for your walls, too. 

    Much of her art is themed around finding peace and happiness in who you are, and what more lovely message is there than that to look at everyday?

    Shop Use The Magic You Have Now print by Meera Lee Patel, £17

  • Nina Cosford

    Nina Cosford

    Nina Cosford is an illustrator based in Hastings, UK whose witty depictions of the typical millennial woman will have you wryly smiling as soon as you lay eyes on them. 

    We love her sketchy style and how she provides a very light commentary on the trends of the time.

    Shop Granny Todler print at Nina Cosford, £20

  • Bodil Jane

    Bodil Jane

    Bodil Jane is just about one of the coolest people to ever grace our Instagram feeds. 

    Her powerful artworks are bursting with life and colour and show a diverse range of young women from all over the world. 

    Shop Slumber Party print at Bodil Jane, £75

  • Robyn Janine

    Robyn Janine

    Robyn Janine is based between London and Glasgow, flying the flag for some of the UK’s most creative cities. 

    Her art specialises in female empowerment and being comfortable in ourselves in a world that demands perfection. 

    Shop Trying To Exist In My Body at Robyn Janine, £7.50

  • Abbey Lossing

    Abbey Lossing

    Abbey Lossing’s blocky style is not only distinctive to her, but will make a real statement in your home. 

    We love her singular portraits, like this one, but also her modern reimaginings of classic stories like Little Women, which are truly special. 

    Shop Winter at Abby Lossing, from £17

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Stylist Daily