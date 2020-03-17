It looks like we’re going to be spending a lot more time indoors this spring than we initially, erm, anticipated. So, what can you do around the house?

Scrap that – how about, here’s what can you do to your house. If you’re going to be looking at your bedroom walls day-in, day-out, they might as well look good, so why don’t you use your new role as home-bird to get the place looking its most fabulous.

A simple (and affordable) way of doing this is to hang some exciting new art in your home. A picture on a wall can breathe new life into a room, creating personality where before there was none.