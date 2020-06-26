Whether you’re a believer or not, there’s no getting away from the fact that astrology seems to have become more popular than ever. Indeed, despite the influx of memes making a mockery of horoscopes during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown (you know the ones: every single star sign ‘predicts’ that ‘you will stay inside today’), more of us than ever have been searching for our own star sign, and drinking in everything that the astrologer has written for us that day.

But, while we used to just enjoy writing off the day’s blips as being down to the fact that “Mercury is in retrograde”, astrologers and psychologists alike believe that we are all consulting the zodiac for very different reasons right now.

Why are so many of us turning to astrology during lockdown?

“People turn to astrology to explain what they don’t understand, for context and comfort when we are tasked with processing changes that can induce fear,” explains Ophira Edut of The AstroTwins.

“We’ve been asked ‘when will this end?” and ‘why is this happening?’ more than ever. Not only does astrology empower us to peer into the future, but we’re also able to pinpoint astrological cycles throughout history that could be repeating now.

“For example, we traced some of the major pandemics for centuries to a Jupiter-Pluto meetup that’s happening this year and even have created a Covid-19 and astrology section on our site due to the demand.”