Astrology dating trend 2020: how moon phasing is affecting our love lives
- Megan Murray
Astrology is playing a huge part in the lives of millennial women, with many of us looking to it more than ever in uncertain times. But have you been using the zodiac to decide on your love life, too? Then you could know these dating trends only too well.
From facials that mirror the moon cycles to career advice according to your star sign, it’s hard to ignore the effect the cosmos is having on our decisions in 2020.
One area of our lives that is becoming increasingly infiltrated by our interest in the zodiac and the words of astrologers, is our romantic relationships. While asking someone about their star sign used to be considered a cheesy chat up line, for some it’s now vital information. In fact, according to dating website Plenty of Fish, the use of astrology to navigate relationships is rapidly on the rise.
It’s something we could have half-guessed ourselves judging by how often our friends will forward us a ‘mercury is in retrograde’ meme in response to a bad date story. But Plenty of Fish’s research shows that the percentage of people using the night’s sky to pick a partner is going up, and that new dating trends are being born out of this behaviour.
The website’s data shows that 37% of the 1,400 single users asked are more likely to take dating advice from their horoscope than their best friends or family. While 22% would actually cancel a date if they found out that their star signs were considered incompatible. Equally, another 20% would deliberately set up a date with someone who had a compatible star sign, trusting that it will go well because of their faith in astrology.
Following the research, the experts at Plenty of Fish have coined five new astrological dating terms. Can you recognise your own behaviour in any of the descriptions below?
Moon Phasing
This is when you specifically phase out a date because you don’t think your star signs align, so you nudge them into the friend zone or slowly ghost them instead.
Star Trekking
Ever asked your friend if they know anyone who would be a good romantic interest for you? Well, this is like that, except instead of compatible personalities, interests or pastimes, you’re asking your mate to keep an eye out for someone with the right star sign.
Star Cross-eyed
If you’ve ever been chatting to a potential date without much investment, but upon hearing their star sign suddenly feel much more enthusiastic to make it work, you’re star cross-eyed. In other words, you could be moving mountains (for the wrong person) based on their zodiac, without much else to back it up.
Shannon Smith, resident dating and relationship expert at Plenty of Fish, believes there are positives to putting so much emphasis on star signs, saying: “For those who strongly identify with the traditional traits associated with their zodiac sign, following the stars in their search for love may help them to find a stronger connection whilst staying true to themselves.
“There are a whole host of factors that play into making for a successful relationship but, knowing yourself and what you want can be a place to start when looking for a partner.”
Of course, however you line up your next date is entirely up to you. Our only advice would be make sure their star sign isn’t the only thing you like about them.
