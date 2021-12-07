2021 truly was the year that we all flocked to art exhibitions. From the Tate Modern’s perpetually sold out Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Rooms to an immersive installation of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, we’re already looking ahead to what incredible experiences we can book for 2022.

Well, it seems we need to look no further. London’s Gillian Jason Gallery is launching a powerful new exhibition, At Peace, curated by Jade Foster and featuring five leading Black female artists.

Running between 9 December 2021 and 30 January 2022, the works featured in At Peace are described as “unbound by prejudice; subverting and rethinking how Black women and figures have been regarded by Western naturalistic classical and modernist traditions within painting”.