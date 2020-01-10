Australian icon Kylie Minogue took to Instagram on Monday to bring attention to the bushfire crisis. Having been left heartbroken at the devastation caused to her homeland, Kylie, along with popstar sister Dannii Minogue and the rest of the family, has donated $500,000 to regional firefighting services in some of the worst-hit areas such as New South Wales, where a staggering 4.9 million hectares of land has been destroyed. These crucial emergency services are comprised almost entirely of volunteers who are working around the clock to keep the immense fires contained. In her caption, Kylie encourages people to donate any amount, “big or small, from near or far” to support these vital services.

You can donate to the local firefighting efforts in New South Wales here.