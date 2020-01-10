Life

Australia fires: here are the celebrities raising money for the Australian bushfires

Aiden Wynn
Celebrities including Kylie Minogue, Lizzo and Ellen DeGeneres have been raising funds and awareness for the Australian bushfire relief effort. 

Bushfires have been raging across Australia since September and show no sign of stopping. In the last weeks of December, stoked by drought and record temperatures of well over 40°C, the fires reached new levels of destruction. This has caused the country’s worst peacetime crisis in history, with almost 2,000 homeslost to the flames and a billion animals affected. The fires have also released more than two-thirds of the country’s annual carbon emissions in the three months they’ve been burning, raising fears about worsening climate change in this already hard-hit area. So far, at least 25 people have been killed and countless more displaced. 

In response to the disaster, celebrities from across industries have been raising awareness and giving money to crucial services. Here’s some of the biggest celebs who’vedonated, and how you can too. 

  • Kylie Minogue

    Australian icon Kylie Minogue took to Instagram on Monday to bring attention to the bushfire crisis. Having been left heartbroken at the devastation caused to her homeland, Kylie, along with popstar sister Dannii Minogue and the rest of the family, has donated $500,000 to regional firefighting services in some of the worst-hit areas such as New South Wales, where a staggering 4.9 million hectares of land has been destroyed. These crucial emergency services are comprised almost entirely of volunteers who are working around the clock to keep the immense fires contained. In her caption, Kylie encourages people to donate any amount, “big or small, from near or far” to support these vital services.

    You can donate to the local firefighting efforts in New South Wales here

  • Celeste Barber

    NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: Celeste Barber at Build Studio on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
    Australia fires: Celeste Barbour is among the celebrities raising moneys for the Australian bushfire relief effort

    Celeste Barber, a fellow Australian and an actor, writer and comedian, started a fundraising page on Facebook. So far she has raised more than $45,000,000 for the fire services operating in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. Having only set up the page last Friday, Barber has used her following on Twitter and Instagram to pull in donations, and within just 48 hours had raised $20,000,000.

    Calling the fires “terrifying”, Barber has used her platform to contribute in a massive way to the relief effort, and has taken to Twitter to call on other big stars to do the same.

    You can contribute to Celeste Barber’s fundraiser here

  • Ashleigh Barty

    Ashleigh Barty, the world’s number one women’s tennis player, has announced that she will donate any prize money she wins at the ongoing Brisbane International tournament to the Australian Red Cross. The humanitarian organisation is providing one-on-one support to thousands of victims and offering practical advice on how to cope and what to do next, as well as arranging emergency accommodation and helping to locate missing people. They have also set up an emergency grant, so that those who have lost their homes in the fires can apply for up to $5,000.

    Other big names in tennis such as Maria Sharapova and Petra Kyrgios have also pledged money to the cause.

    You can donate to the Australian Red Cross here

  • Chris Hemsworth

    Chris Hemsworth is another celeb who has given a lot to the cause. Announcing on Instagram that he and his family are contributing a million dollars, he urged people to donate to help those suffering face the “challenging times ahead”. As well as links to support fire services, he included fundraising pages for humanitarian organisations, wildlife charities and funds to support those who have been directly affected. 

    You can donate to Chris Hemsworth’s chosen charities here.

  • Lizzo

    Lizzo's best quotes on self-love, empowerment and body confidence.
    Australia fires: Lizzo is among the celebrities raising moneys for the Australian bushfire relief effort

    Pop icon and self-love guru Lizzo took a break from her tour in Australia at the weekend to volunteer at a foodbank. Lizzo helped pack hampers for families in Victoria who have been isolated by the fires, providing food and water to those whose access has been cut off. The organisation Foodbank Victoria has been overwhelmed by generosity in recent days, as a queue of donators over 1km long formed outside the warehouse on Sunday.

    You can donate to Foodbank Victoria here.

  • Ellen DeGeneres

    Australia fires: Ellen Degeneres is among the celebrities raising moneys for the Australian bushfire relief effort

    Ellen DeGeneres is one of the biggest names in pop culture, and has rallied her massive 81.7 million followers to the cause by creating a fundraiser and reposting an emotive Instagram from climate activist Greta Thunberg about the bushfires. On Tuesday she set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $5,000,000, and has already raised well over $370,000. Donations will be split between the Australian Red Cross and the wildlife charity WIRES. WIRES is the country’s largest wildlife organisation, and works to rescue injured and orphaned animals. The charity’s 2,500 volunteers have been working tirelessly in the face of this crisis, but with millions of hectares of land still burning their work is far from over.

    You can donate to Ellen’s GoFundMe here.

Images: Getty

