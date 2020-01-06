By now, it’s likely you’ll have seen the devastating images of the bushfires currently raging across Australia.

The fires, which have been burning since September, have taken the lives of 24 people so far. And human lives aren’t the only ones being affected by this disaster – 500 million animals are believed to have died so far, and the latest estimates by WWF Australia predict that one billion animals will die in the fires, with many also expected to die because of the scorched conditions left behind by the flames.

All in all, about six million hectares (14.8 million acres) of bush, forest and parks have been affected so far. In the worst affected state, New South Wales, the fires have destroyed more than 1,300 houses and forced many to seek emergency shelter. And the fires continue to burn as strong as ever – a senior firefighter in the region described Saturday (4 January) as “one of our worst days ever”.