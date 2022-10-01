The feminine urge to romanticise seasons: why are we so obsessed with autumn?

When it comes to seasonal associations, autumn has got them by the bucketload. Sure, winter has Christmas – and all the jolly holly, fairy-light-covered moments that come with it – but nothing screams seasonality quite like the buzz that fills the air as soon as the first leaves begin to fall from the trees.

As a woman in her 20s, I’m not ashamed to say I’ve indulged in this annual excitement many times. From the joy of digging out my jumpers and swapping trainers for boots to breathing in the fresh, autumnal air and cracking out my pumpkin-spiced candle, there’s nothing quite like indulging in some autumnal romanticisation.