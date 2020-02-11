“I just needed a break from history and wanted to do something lovely and light,” DuVernay explained during the show’s Television Critics Association panel last month.

“I’m a big sucker for love stories, and growing up I loved West Side Story to Sleepless In Seattle and really craved the black romantic endeavour, which I saw less of… I really longed to see that kind of black love story on television.”

Given DuVernay’s talent for beautiful and gripping storytelling that shakes you to the core, we’re sure this will be a love story for the ages.

Here is everything we know about Cherish The Day.