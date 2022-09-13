UK rents have shot up by 12.3% over the last year, with the monthly average now hitting £1,051, according to a new report from Zoopla.

The report, which calculated its averages by looking at one- to four-bedroom properties, also found that the average single earner can now expect to spend 34.4% of their income on rent.

Rental growth was highest in London, increasing by 17.8%, a rate which Zoopla described as “simply not sustainable”. Outside the capital, growth was highest in urban areas such as Manchester (15.5%), Glasgow (14.4%) and Bristol (12.9%).