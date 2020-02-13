“Blessed are the curious, for they shall have adventures,” is a quote which dominates the pages of inspirational quote sites and Instagram feeds alike. It’s usually pasted on a mysterious background of a person walking off into the wilderness, or a pair of teenagers treading their way along an abandoned train track.

For years, curiosity has remained an almost unattainable ideal – a quality reserved for the most daring adventure seekers and wanderlust-filled travelers, searching for the deepest, most mysterious depths of the world.

But what if I was to tell you that curiosity is actually a quality we could – and should – be nurturing on a daily basis? That being curious is actually vitally important for your mental health? That asking questions, researching new ideas and tackling problems in the workplace is just as curious a venture as setting off across the world?