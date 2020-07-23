How to get comfortable with the ‘awkward silence’

Over the past week, I’ve met up for two (socially distanced, obviously) walks with friends, and each time I’ve ended up talking non-stop – to the point where I’ve wound up sick of the sound of my own voice. Something I would have previously seen as a natural lull in conversation is now an uneasy limbo between sentences, and a definite source of anxiety.

Essentially, the ‘comfortable silence’ feels far more vulnerable, far more uncertain, than I remember it being pre-lockdown. It has become the ‘awkward silence’. And it’s not just me who feels that way, either.

“I find myself talking a lot faster now,” one co-worker tells me confidingly. “I worry about running out of words, and I feel under a lot of pressure to keep conversations going. I think Zoom calls have made me think of conversations in terms of efficiency, and, when I can’t maximise this, it feels like I’ve failed.”

Another notes: “When there’s a pause on Zoom, it feels like the end of the world – especially when everyone rushes to fill the silence at once and talks over one another. I used to find that hilarious, until it started happening IRL.”

And still one more tells me: “I don’t know if it’s just because I’ve spoken to far fewer people since lockdown, but one of my closest friends has seemed particularly incapable of letting a moment of silence pass during our conversations on the phone. As someone who will quite happily take a breath between topics of conversation, I’ve sensed an urgency for her to fill every second with something which quite often ends up being a repeat of what had just been said or obscure filler.

“That said, I’ve been feeling the need to panic and extend my sentences on work Zoom calls lately, particularly when it feels like no-one is responding to what I’ve just said.”