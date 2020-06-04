Bafta TV Awards: this is Fleabag’s best moment, according to the nominations
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
The Bafta TV and Craft Awards nominations are here and you can cast your vote in one of the categories.
We owe a lot to TV at the moment: it’s one of the most reliable, informative and distracting things that has got us through lockdown. From sobbing through a Normal People binge to sticking on a nostalgic Disney film and taking note of Downing Street’s daily briefings, TV really has been there for us.
So it’s good to see that TV is still being celebrated during the pandemic, with today’s (Thursday 4 June) announcement of the Bafta Television and Craft nominations for 2020.
And the best part is you can cast your vote in one of the categories.
The Bafta TV and Crafts nominations list includes:
- 14 nominations for Chernobyl
- Seven nominations for The Crown
- Six nominations for Fleabag and Giri/Haji
- Five nominations for His Dark Materials and The Virtues
- Four nominations for Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy
TV fans can vote for the Virgin Media Must-See Moment, which includes the iconic ‘confessional’ scene between Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott in Fleabag. If you need a little refresher, it’s the moment when Hot Priest tells Fleabag to “kneel” after she confesses everything to him in church.
The nominations in full are:
- Coronation Street: Sinead passes away
- Fleabag: Confessional scene
- Game of Thrones: Arya kills the Night King
- Gavin and Stacey: Nessa proposes to Smithy
- Line of Duty: John Corbett’s Death
- Love Island: Michael moves on from Amber
You can cast your vote on the Virgin Media website, and you have until 5pm on 15 July to do it.
The Bafta Television Awards ceremony will take place on Friday 31 July on BBC One, with the Bafta Craft Awards taking place online on Friday 17 July.
Images: BBC