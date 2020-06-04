We owe a lot to TV at the moment: it’s one of the most reliable, informative and distracting things that has got us through lockdown. From sobbing through a Normal People binge to sticking on a nostalgic Disney film and taking note of Downing Street’s daily briefings, TV really has been there for us.

So it’s good to see that TV is still being celebrated during the pandemic, with today’s (Thursday 4 June) announcement of the Bafta Television and Craft nominations for 2020.

And the best part is you can cast your vote in one of the categories.