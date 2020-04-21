Beautiful bakeware to buy now for all your lockdown treat making

Posted by for Life

Baking in lockdown? Us too. Shop our edit of the prettiest bakeware to make sure you’ve got all the gear, even if you’ve really got no idea. 

“Is banana bread sponsoring lockdown?” If you haven’t thought it yourself, we bet you’ll have seen this sentiment expressed on Twitter, Instagram or one of your WhatsApp groups. 

Stuck inside and forced to take life at a slower pace, many of us have found that baking is our new favourite hobby. Within days of lockdown our social media feeds were overrun with pictures of friends’ attempts at making their own bread, oven-baked desserts or Easter-themed treats

Not only is it a soothing past time, let’s face it – there’s not much else to do – it’s also indulging us in one of our favourite lockdown activities – eating. Essentially, it’s a win-win. 

To make the experience as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palette, get your kitchen cupboards in order with our edit of the prettiest bakeware out there. 

You may also like

Nautical homeware pieces to nail Pantone’s top interior trend

Join our brand-new fitness community and get motivated with the latest workouts, nutritious recipes, expert tips and gym kit inspiration.

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray