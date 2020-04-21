“Is banana bread sponsoring lockdown?” If you haven’t thought it yourself, we bet you’ll have seen this sentiment expressed on Twitter, Instagram or one of your WhatsApp groups.

Stuck inside and forced to take life at a slower pace, many of us have found that baking is our new favourite hobby. Within days of lockdown our social media feeds were overrun with pictures of friends’ attempts at making their own bread, oven-baked desserts or Easter-themed treats.