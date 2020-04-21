Baking in lockdown? Us too. Shop our edit of the prettiest bakeware to make sure you’ve got all the gear, even if you’ve really got no idea.
“Is banana bread sponsoring lockdown?” If you haven’t thought it yourself, we bet you’ll have seen this sentiment expressed on Twitter, Instagram or one of your WhatsApp groups.
Stuck inside and forced to take life at a slower pace, many of us have found that baking is our new favourite hobby. Within days of lockdown our social media feeds were overrun with pictures of friends’ attempts at making their own bread, oven-baked desserts or Easter-themed treats.
Not only is it a soothing past time, let’s face it – there’s not much else to do – it’s also indulging us in one of our favourite lockdown activities – eating. Essentially, it’s a win-win.
To make the experience as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palette, get your kitchen cupboards in order with our edit of the prettiest bakeware out there.
Zoloto cake stand
After spending hours slaving away over the stove, your creations deserve a pedestal as pretty as this one.
Retro stand mixer
Making the perfect baked goods means having a perfectly smooth, fluffy mixture and let us tell you, it’s hard work by hand.
Mixing bowl
Simple and sophisticated, this white mixing bowl would look great in a French farmhouse-style kitchen.
It’s got a sturdy handle and is made from solid earthenware, so it’s microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe.
Marian measuring spoons
Measuring need not be a tiresome task with these beautiful spoons. Not only do they make it easier for you, but they’ll look gorgeous hung up in your kitchen.
June and Poppy and Daisy apron
Liberty London’s prints are legendary, so we’d jump at the chance to have an apron like this one.
Crafted from linen and made in Latvia, it showcases two of Liberty’s prints which celebrate its long heritage.
Heart dish set
Bake heart-shaped cakes in three different sizes with these romantic oven dishes.
Thanks to their practical-yet-pretty design, you can take them straight from the oven to the table to serve.
Folk embossed rolling pin
This beautiful rolling pin features an old Kashubian embroidery design which is one of the most recognised folk art items of northern Poland.
Shop folk embossed rolling pin at Not on the Highstreet, £20
