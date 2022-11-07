May bank holiday 2023: how you can bag 10 days off using just 4 days of annual leave
It’s official - we’re getting an extra bank holiday in May 2023 to mark King Charles’s coronation. If your book your annual leave around it, you could seriously maximise your time off.
An extra bank holiday to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation has been confirmed for 2023, and if you plan your time off carefully, you could end up enjoying 10 days off work using just four days of your precious annual leave.
King Charles is set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023, and now Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, has announced that we will get an extra day off on Monday 8 May to mark the event.
“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country,” he said. “In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”
The extra day off is great news for those looking to maximise their holiday allowance for 2023. Tradition dictates that the first Monday in May is always a bank holiday in the UK, and with the following Monday now confirmed as a national day off too, a quick glance at the calendar shows that there are just four working days in between (if you follow a typical Monday to Friday working week and your employer closes on weekends and bank holidays).
So, if you book 2, 3, 4 and 5 May off work, you can enjoy a lengthy 10-day stint away from the office. We’ve broken it down for you clearly below.
1. Saturday 29 April: weekend
2. Sunday 30 April: weekend
3. Monday 1 May: bank holiday
4. Tuesday 2 May: annual leave
5. Wednesday 3 May: annual leave
6. Thursday 4 May: annual leave
7. Friday 5 May: annual leave
8. Saturday 6 May: weekend
9. Sunday 7 May: weekend
10. Monday 8 May: bank holiday
Booking your annual leave strategically to coincide with the bank holidays is a great way of making your holiday allowance work as hard as possible - and May’s not the only time that you can use this hack to your advantage.
The Christmas holidays are, whisper it, just around the corner, and if you haven’t booked your time off already, it’s the perfect time to get organised. With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday this holiday season, we will receive two extra bank holidays to make up for this, on Tuesday 27 December and Monday 2 January respectively.
By booking 28, 29 and 30 December off work, you can enjoy a 10 day break (again, the caveat is that this will only be the case for those who work Monday to Friday week, and whose employers close for weekends and bank holidays). Here’s how it would pan out.
1. Saturday 24 December: weekend
2. Sunday 25 December: weekend
3. Monday 26 December: bank holiday (Boxing Day)
4. Tuesday 27 December: bank holiday
5. Wednesday 28 December: annual leave
6. Thursday 29 December: annual leave
7. Friday 30 December: annual leave
8. Saturday 31 December: weekend
9. Sunday 1 January: weekend
10. Monday 2 January: bank holiday
When it comes to Easter 2023, you can make use of a similar tactic too, by making the most of the long Easter weekend. If you book off four days from Monday 3 April to Thursday 6 April, you can schedule 10 days away from work too.
1. Saturday 1 April: weekend
2. Sunday 2 April: weekend
3. Monday 3 April: annual leave
4. Tuesday 4 April: annual leave
5. Wednesday 5 April: annual leave
6. Thursday 6 April: annual leave
7. Friday 7 April: bank holiday (Good Friday)
8. Saturday 8 April: weekend
9. Sunday 9 April: weekend
10. Monday 10 April: bank holiday (Easter Monday)
Before you scramble to make a holiday request (to get in there before your colleagues cotton on) it’s worth double-checking your employer’s policy when it comes to annual leave and bank holidays. You can find out more about the holiday you’re entitled to on the government’s website.
