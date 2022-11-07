An extra bank holiday to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation has been confirmed for 2023, and if you plan your time off carefully, you could end up enjoying 10 days off work using just four days of your precious annual leave.

King Charles is set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023, and now Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, has announced that we will get an extra day off on Monday 8 May to mark the event.

“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country,” he said. “In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”

The extra day off is great news for those looking to maximise their holiday allowance for 2023. Tradition dictates that the first Monday in May is always a bank holiday in the UK, and with the following Monday now confirmed as a national day off too, a quick glance at the calendar shows that there are just four working days in between (if you follow a typical Monday to Friday working week and your employer closes on weekends and bank holidays).