As you can see, it’s tame: a talk show host basically uses her hands to demonstrate how to properly insert a tampon properly into a vagina so that it feels comfortable. “Not just the tip; up to the grip,” she says at the end. And that’s literally it.

But, as reported by Metro, the complaints included: the ad was demeaning to women, suggesting they don’t know how to use a tampon; it contained sexual innuendo with the hand demonstration; and it was unsuitable for young children.

None of these specific complaints were upheld by ASAI, but it did uphold the complaints of general offence, saying the advert breached standards because it “caused widespread offence”.

The Irish Times has since reported that the ASAI has signalled the decision could be reviewed, but it is continuing to drive a big discussion about period advertisements. Although some women argue that the advert was patronising, it’s difficult to grasp why this would cause enough offence to call for a ban on an advert that, ultimately, aims to help women with their periods.