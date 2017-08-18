How you can help those caught up in the Barcelona attack

On 17 August, a van ploughed into tourists on Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas district, killing 14 and wounding about 100. At least 15 of those injured are said to be in a serious condition.

Police confirm they have made three arrests over the attack on Las Ramblas, but none of these are believed to be the driver who fled the scene.

Nine hours after the initial attack, five suspected terrorists were shot dead by police in Cambrils, Barcelona, after they drove a car into pedestrians and injured seven people.