It’s also a really unique way of telling the story, what do you think is so powerful about it?

It makes you look at what has been lost. Who had his family lost? Who had his friends lost? What had the world lost? So rather than starting after the death, we’re saying this is what could have happened, but it didn’t. This is who he could have been, but he didn’t have the chance. These are things he could have done, but he couldn’t do them. This is what was lost. And because you know from the beginning that Anthony died, and none of those things happened, you put yourself in that position of imagining, which is the position Gee has been in for 15 years: wondering how many exams he would have got, what grades he would have got, if he would have gone to university. Your head is full of that, all the time. Then, when you get to the end of the film, and you have to look at why it was lost. It was lost because of the most senseless, needless thing a human being can do.

Do you think we’ve come as far as we think we have in addressing racism and hate crime in the last 15 years?

Well, some things change. Some things really don’t. Is it possible for what happened to Anthony Walker to have happened last week? To happen next week? Yes. Somewhere in the last 1970s, I think, we decided we had dealt with racism. We decided that we were all on top of it and that we all knew what needed to happen for peace and harmony to reign. But we didn’t finish the course. As a result, we’ve slipped backwards because we stopped talking about it. No one wanted to say it out loud, until now. George Floyd’s death has reignited that conversation and made it obvious to everyone that we do not have this covered yet.

Even when a workplace is culturally diverse on paper, for instance, it’s about where the power lies. If the security guard isn’t used to seeing a black man or an asian woman going into your building and taking the lift to the top floor, he’s going to tap you on the shoulder and ask you why you’re going to the top floor. If you haven’t made sure diversity is in the fabric of your institution, things don’t work, progress isn’t made.

What conversations are you having about racism, lately?

In my line of work, something that is indicative of so much more is when I walk into a hair and make up room and there is no one who knows how to deal with the texture of my hair or the colour of my skin. I’m so used to nobody knowing by now that I’m actually surprised when somebody knows. Lately, though, we’re finally talking about it: agents are asking, has this happened to you? And you say almost every time. It seems trivial, but when it’s 7.00am and you’re about to do some really full on scenes and someone is looking in the mirror at you as if you’ve given them a ball of wool and some knitting needles and asked them to knit some trousers, it’s hard. Then, you look to your left, and someone with long, blonde hair is getting their hair curled. It can be really hard to shake off that feeling of othering. You become ‘them’.

There’s an interesting point about allyship within the film, too. What are your thoughts on that?

It’s lovely that you picked that out. Speaking up and protecting others is really important. The more we do that, the more harmony there will ultimately be. People often flex their muscles when they think they’re not going to be challenged, that everyone agrees with them, but if enough people have the courage to say, actually, we don’t feel that way, they usually back down.

Do you think it’s important for white people in particular to watch this film?

The simple answer is yes, but anyone will watch this and feel something. It left me thinking: what is the point of racism. What do you gain? If anybody comes away feeling that too, we’ve done our job. And I think Gee would say we’d told it well then, too.

Image credit: Razia Naqvi-Jukes