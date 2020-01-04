BBC shows 2020: first-look trailer at Killing Eve 3, Noughts & Crosses and Line of Duty 6
- Hollie Richardson
Killing Eve and Line of Duty are back on BBC One this year, along with some new gripping dramas. Here’s a first look at them all.
Get ready for another bumper year of brilliant television. We’ve already looked at the best shows coming to Netflix in 2020. And we cannot wait for Jamie and Claire Frasier to return in Outlander season five. We’re also dying to see Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and screen icon Julie Andrews unite in romance series Bridgerton.
Now, BBC One has given fans a first-look trailer at all the channel’s addictive shows we’re going to be obsessed with over the course of 2020. From new drama series such as a TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses books, to the continued seasons of beloved shows like Killing Eve – your entertainment wants and needs will no-doubt be fulfilled.
Watch the trailer for BBC One shows in 2020
Exciting, right? Here are some highlights that you might have missed…
Noughts & Crosses
Stormzy, who is a massive fan of legendary author Malorie Blackman (and Jacqueline Wilson), makes a cameo appearance in the TV adaptation of her Noughts & Crosses series. In the trailer, we see him say: “Let’s party”. Quite frankly, that’s enough for us to be fully invested.
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Yep, it’s that time again. Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith are just two of the athletes we’ll be rooting for at the Oympics that are taking place in Tokyo.
His Dark Materials
Although the first series has only just finished, Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials will be back with Ruth Wilson returning as Mrs Coulter and Dafne Keen as Lyra.
Little Mix: The Search
Pop fans, unite. Little Mix have their very own new show, and it promises to be all singing and dancing.
January 22nd
This new series, which is written by and stars Michaela Coel, is described as being a “frank and provocative drama that explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life”.
Doctor Who
Following the New Year’s Day special episode, Jodie Whittaker is back in the next season of Doctor Who. She will once again be joined by Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham), who appear in the trailer.
Line of Duty
Police drama Line of Duty returns with Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming. Although she doesn’t appear in the trailer, it was recently confirmed that Kelly Macdonald will guest star in the series.
The Pale Horse
For Agatha Christie fans who missed her usual dose of crime solving drama over Christmas, The Pale Horse is on its way later in 2020.
Killing Eve
Finally, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are back for the highly anticipated third series of Killing Eve after that incredible cliff-hanger ending. The BBC has also confirmed there will be a fourth season. The only peek of things that we get in the trailer is a close-up of Villanelle’s troubled face.
Us
For David Nicholls fans who still haven’t got over the ending of One Day, you might find some peace with the TV adaptation of his heartbreaking yet humorous story, Us.
The Split
Sarah Lancashire will be joining the cast for season two of The Split. The drama, which focuses on a family of divorce lawyers (fun!), debuted in 2017.
A Suitable Boy
A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Tanya Maniktala), coming of age in North India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.
Black Narcissist
Gemma Arterton is coming to our screens in this gothic retelling of a strangely compelling remake of Black Narcissist, which is an erotic story about nuns. Consider our interest well and truly piqued.
Primates
And because we will always need some David Attenborough in our lives, we’re glad to see that wildlife series Primates will return.
With the weather outside being pretty frightful right now, these shows are the perfect excuse to make plenty of “quiet night in” plans.
