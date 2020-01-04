Exciting, right? Here are some highlights that you might have missed…

Noughts & Crosses

Stormzy, who is a massive fan of legendary author Malorie Blackman (and Jacqueline Wilson), makes a cameo appearance in the TV adaptation of her Noughts & Crosses series. In the trailer, we see him say: “Let’s party”. Quite frankly, that’s enough for us to be fully invested.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Yep, it’s that time again. Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith are just two of the athletes we’ll be rooting for at the Oympics that are taking place in Tokyo.

His Dark Materials

Although the first series has only just finished, Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials will be back with Ruth Wilson returning as Mrs Coulter and Dafne Keen as Lyra.