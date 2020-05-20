With the news that BBC Three might be returning to TV channels, we remember eight of the best series it has given us – and you can watch them all right now on iPlayer.

The BBC just announced it might be bringing back BBC Three as a regular TV channel, four years after it was taken off air and moved online. Hurrah! It first launched on TV in 2003 with hit shows including Little Britain and Gavin & Stacey, but you can currently only watch its offerings on iPlayer. It still continues to give us groundbreaking new documentaries, comedies and dramas – you only need to look at the recent adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People as proof of this. To celebrate the news of the channel’s potential return, we’ve rounded up eight of the best BBC Three shows.

1. This Country This Country is a mockumentary style look at life in a Cotswold town, through the eyes of cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe. Siblings Charlie and Daisy May Cooper created and wrote the comedy, and it brilliantly skewers what it is to live in the countryside in modern Britain where nothing happens. It is sharp, tender, wonderfully observed and very funny. You can watch all three seasons of This Country on iPlayer. 2. Fleabag Well of course Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic Fleabag appears on this list. The flawed but very funny Fleabag first came to life in Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013. Although the humour is murky and dark, the series is a total delight to watch – with special thanks to Fleabag’s sister Claire and the arrival of the Hot Priest in season two. You can watch both seasons of Fleabag on iPlayer.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott in Fleabag.

3. Gavin & Stacey One of the channel’s original programmes, many of us have a soft spot for Gavin & Stacey. The show was created by the brilliant Ruth Jones and James Corden. It’s about Gavin (Matt Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page) who embark on a long-distance relationship between Barry and Billericay. Quite simply: it is one of the nation’s most beloved series. You can watch all three seasons of Gavin & Stacey on iPlayer.

4. Stacey Dooley Stacey Dooley first rose to prominence in 2008 when she appeared as a participant on Blood, Sweat and T-shirts, and she has been making groundbreaking documentaries for BBC Three ever since. From On The Psych Ward to Face to Face with ISIS and Hate and Pride in Orlando – she uncovers stories around the world with her empathetic approach. Watch all of Stacey Dooley’s BBC Three documentaries on iPlayer.

Stacey Dooley's On The Psych Ward is her most recent documentary.

5. Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps Originally broadcast on BBC 2, Two Pints of Lager moved onto BBC Three where it continued to run for ten glorious years. Sheridan Smith, Ralf Little, Will Mellor and Natalie Casey starred in this northern comedy about the lives of five twenty-somethings. We’ve loved everything Smith has done every since. Watch all nine seasons of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps on iPlayer. 6. Him & Her Him & Her is a sitcom about a lazy twenty-something couple: Steve and Becky, who live in Walthamstow, London. It’s an intimate anti-romantic comedy about real-life love in its lazy, messy, everyday glory. Starring comedy gold actor Joe Wilkinson, it was always going to be very funny. Watch all three seasons of Him & Her on iPlayer.

7. The Mighty Boosh You want weird, you’ve got it, with Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt’s The Mighty Boosh. It follows the surreal adventures of Vince Noir and Howard Moon, who work in the dysfunctional Zooniverse under the slightly crazed Bob Fossil. It’s perfect escapism and downright bizarre. Watch all three seasons of The Mighty Boosh on iPlayer. 8. Nighty Night Julia Davis excels in this dark comedy about a woman who sees her husband’s terminal illness as an opportunity to move up the social ladder. She also has an unhealthy obsession with her new neighbour, doctor Don (and the fact that he has a wife is not about to stand in her way). Watch season one of Nighty Night on BBC iPlayer.