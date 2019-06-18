A collective sigh of relief then from fans of Years And Years (and fans of the band Years And Years as they return to the top of google searches), it wasn’t quite the apocalyptic end some of us feared.

Having parsed current events through the prism of our myriad anxieties we’d started to view the show as some sort of documentary, a real version of events sent back from the future to warn us of our mistakes – the Marty McFly to our George, making sure we kiss our mum at the Enchantment Under The Sea dance lest we get wiped from our family photos.

In this, the last episode of the series, there was a shift in tone. The cautionary notes became more heavy-handed as the drama that unfolded headed just far enough over the horizon that we can no longer make it out from where we’re standing.

This didn’t make it any less effective, though. Here are the five things that are still playing on our minds after the show’s finale.