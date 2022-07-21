“BeReal is the most fun I’ve had on social media in ages – here’s why”

Ever since I first uploaded a grainy picture of me and my friends at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards back in 2012, I’ve loved spending time on Instagram. From adding white borders to all my pictures and taking ‘artsy’ shots of make-up to using way too many filters and spending ages coming up with captions, I’ve had a lot of fun playing around with everything the app has to offer.

But as I’ve grown older, my love affair with Instagram has dwindled. I still love taking photos and using the platform as a kind of digital diary, but what was once somewhere I went to have fun and be creative has now become a source of pressure.

As well as being a place to share updates with friends and family, my Instagram has now become part of my ‘personal brand’ as a journalist. And as the quality of the phones and editing apps at our fingertips has increased, so too has the idea of what makes ‘Insta-worthy’ content.