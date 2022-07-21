“BeReal is the most fun I’ve had on social media in ages – here’s why”
- Lauren Geall
BeReal is a breath of fresh air compared to the pressure of other social media platforms, writes Stylist’s Lauren Geall.
Ever since I first uploaded a grainy picture of me and my friends at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards back in 2012, I’ve loved spending time on Instagram. From adding white borders to all my pictures and taking ‘artsy’ shots of make-up to using way too many filters and spending ages coming up with captions, I’ve had a lot of fun playing around with everything the app has to offer.
But as I’ve grown older, my love affair with Instagram has dwindled. I still love taking photos and using the platform as a kind of digital diary, but what was once somewhere I went to have fun and be creative has now become a source of pressure.
As well as being a place to share updates with friends and family, my Instagram has now become part of my ‘personal brand’ as a journalist. And as the quality of the phones and editing apps at our fingertips has increased, so too has the idea of what makes ‘Insta-worthy’ content.
So when I first heard about a social media app called BeReal at the end of last month, I was intrigued. While the app is far from ‘new’ – it was first released in 2020 – it’s started to receive a lot more attention over the last couple of months so, at the request of one of my close friends, I decided to download it and give it a try. And it’s the most fun I’ve had on social media since those blessed early days of Instagram.
Designed to give users a more ‘real’ social media experience, the app’s core concept is pretty simple: every day, it sends out a notification to all users at the same time, giving them a two-minute timeframe within which to upload a picture of what they’re doing at that exact moment.
Using both the front and back phone camera, the app then allows the user to add a caption and tag their location before their post is uploaded to a private feed which can be viewed by their friends. You can also react to your friends’ posts with ‘photo emojis’ – pictures of your face representing the various emojis typically used to respond to posts (I spent a lot of time mastering my ‘heart eyes’ look).
There are options to share your posts to a wider audience – but that’s not really the point. Right now, my account doesn’t even have a profile image or bio, and the username I signed up with is nothing like the name I use across other social media sites. I also have a very limited number of friends on my feed – right now there are four, one of whom is my sister.
On other social media sites, all of the above would feel out of place – but on BeReal, it just makes the experience even more fun. When I take my daily post (the exhilaration of trying to take and upload something within the two-minute timeframe never gets old), I’m not worried about looking ‘nice’ or whether what I’m doing is ‘cool’ or ‘glamorous’ – over the last month, I’ve uploaded pictures of me napping on the sofa, looking *very* hungover and watching TV in bed.
Instead, the fun of BeReal lies in being able to share your ‘real’ self with your close friends – and getting a glimpse into their daily lives in return.
Having a little diary of all these random moments from my life is also fun to look back on. Not all of my posts are particularly exciting, but there are moments when that notification pops up at the perfect time, such as when I was stood on the start line of the London Asics 10k at the end of last month. Not only does seeing these kinds of posts alongside the more mundane ones give you a nice sense of perspective, but having to take a photo during those less than thrilling moments also helps you to find excitement in the everyday.
I am, of course, nowhere near getting rid of Instagram forever – and I don’t see BeReal becoming a replacement for any of my other social profiles anytime soon. But having an online space to mess around in feels like a breath of fresh air – and I’d highly recommend it to anyone on the hunt for joy.
Images: Lauren Geall/BeReal