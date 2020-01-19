How to beat the dreaded Sunday night syndrome and sleep like a baby

4. Avoid over-napping on Sunday

Napping can be helpful to mop up fatigue from the week but if you’re getting into bed and sleeping for hours in the middle of the day, then this will disrupt your sleep at night. Ideally, power nap for 20-30 minutes at some stage between 2 and 4pm and avoid getting too comfy. Power napping is not sleeping but is a state of relaxation and everyone can learn to do it and benefit from it.

5. Get organised for Monday

Sometimes we’re anxious on Sunday night because of an overwhelming sense of ‘a lot to do the next day’. Write a list before you go to bed. Get your clothes ready so that you know you’re control and get into bed knowing you’re entirely prepared, before drifting effortlessly off to sleep.

6. Don’t fall asleep in front of the TV

It’s a common mistake and a terrible idea. The blue light from your TV, laptop or iPad stimulates your brain and uses up your vital melatonin and makes it harder to actually get to sleep once in bed.