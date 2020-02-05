Gorgeous interior and homeware brands that you’ve never heard of

Once upon a time, we would have looked to IKEA for help when moved into a new place. Nowadays, though, the homeware stakes are high – really high – and we prefer to blend the basics with unique standout pieces.

Just as we would carefully curate an outfit, expressing ourselves to the outside world with a mix of textures and colours, we feel the same way about our homes. Not only are we determined to design an interiors concept that feels on-trend and aesthetically thrilling, it needs to be a reflection of ourselves, too.

And being the unique, stylish beings that we (and you) are, we’re always on the look out for suitably special interiors and homeware brands to help us achieve this mission. From lesser known artists and international gems, to Instagram brands our friends haven’t heard of, there’s something delicious about being the only person you know to have a new object or piece hanging in your home.

So, to keep you one step ahead of the homeware curve, we’ve unveiled the gorgeous interior brands we don’t think you’ll have heard of, but really, really need to.