Life

Gorgeous interior and homeware brands that you’ve never heard of

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published

You’ll be the envy of all your friends after stocking up on these beautifully unique unknown homeware brands. 

Once upon a time, we would have looked to IKEA for help when moved into a new place. Nowadays, though, the homeware stakes are high – really high – and we prefer to blend the basics with unique standout pieces.

Just as we would carefully curate an outfit, expressing ourselves to the outside world with a mix of textures and colours, we feel the same way about our homes. Not only are we determined to design an interiors concept that feels on-trend and aesthetically thrilling, it needs to be a reflection of ourselves, too.

And being the unique, stylish beings that we (and you) are, we’re always on the look out for suitably special interiors and homeware brands to help us achieve this mission. From lesser known artists and international gems, to Instagram brands our friends haven’t heard of, there’s something delicious about being the only person you know to have a new object or piece hanging in your home.

So, to keep you one step ahead of the homeware curve, we’ve unveiled the gorgeous interior brands we don’t think you’ll have heard of, but really, really need to.

  • Hôtel Magique

    Creative soul Milou Neelen came up with the idea for Hôtel Magique after happening upon a piece of amazing Japanese golden momi paper while on a trip to America. Back in her Amsterdam studio, she started experimenting with hotel-vibe artwork as a piece for her home, and the idea for the brand was born.

    Signature style: clashing block colours, with plenty of Matisse blue, deep reds and rose pinks. 

    Best for: prints for your wall - we love the one above, as well as those featuring sea shells. 

    Check it out

  • Maison C

    Maison C is a wallpaper line, founded by artist Costanza Theodoli-Braschi and interior designer Chiara de Rege. Inspired by nature and literature to create a dream-like world on paper, all of the illustrations are hand-drawn and painted by Costanza and printed in an ecologically friendly manner in the USA (all can be bought online).

    Signature style: Whimsical patterns that appeal to our playful side. 

    Best for: For us, it’s all about the Coven wallpaper, as seen in the picture above. 

    Check it out

  • Angel and Boho

    Angel and Boho launched in 1997 and has been on quite the journey since then. It’s a small business that has regrouped several times, and now exists mostly online. It has attracted a dedicated following thanks to its mixture of larger furnishings, decorative pieces like mirrors and lighting, and unique printed wallpapers and cushions.

    Signature style: Romantic bohemian designs that revolve around mystical looking woods and florals.

    Best for: Investing in one of these beautiful wallpapers won’t be a move you regret. 

    Check it out

  • James Wilson

    Looking for a new artist to cover your walls in? We’ve found him. James Wilson’s expressive and striking paintings are inspired by the natural world, the human form and colour itself, and we can’t get enough. All jewellery, prints and products are designed solely by James in his studio based in Brighton, and after seeing his art you’ll be hard-pressed to resist his pendant necklaces.

    Signature style: Gorgeous interpretations of the female form, full of movement and usually monochrome.

    Best for: Bold, stand-out pieces to hang in a special place. 

    Check it out

  • Mustard Made

    The premise is simple: Mustard Made makes cool, industrial-style lockers in two sizes and a selected range of pastel colours. That’s it. But by gum, have they got it right. The shorty and the skinny both have adjustable shelves inside and a handle lock-close door, making them perfect for sitting plants on, becoming bedside tables or hideaways for all those bits and bobs making your home a mess. 

    Signature style: Playful but cool as hell. 

    Best for: Solving all your storage options. 

    Check it out

  • Jackie Diedam

    Jackie Diedam is an independent designer, artist and illustrator whose pastel-washed paintings of the world around her are so on the money. Adorn your walls with her work, safe in the knowledge you won’t see the same prints hanging in your best friend’s house next time you pop round for a wine.

    Signature style: Whimsical and typically pretty, with an emphasis on the women. 

     Best for: Pictures that will make you smile everytime you look at them.

    Check it out

  • Zurleys

    Zurleys is a family-run business which curates a selection of homewares from all over the UK, hand-picked by the owners to create a stylish shopping selection online. There’s a huge range of products available, from bedframes and coffee tables to lighting and vases. Essentially, it’s a one stop shop for all your interiors needs.

    Signature style: Contemporary but eclectic, there’s something for everyone. 

    Best for: Check out the ‘popular styles’ section for specific themes: we love the industrial selection. 

    Check it out

  • The French House

    With this one, the clue is in the name. The French House is founded on a fascination and adoration of all things French, with old French books, posters and design manuals serving as inspiration for the brand’s own products. Although the designers admit they are enamoured by the Parisian Forties, many of the products have a sweetly provincial air about them. 

    Signature style: Chic, simple and reflective of the beautiful French countryside. 

    Best for: Vintage-looking school chairs and table linens. 

    Check it out

  • Not Another Bill

    This quirky website might be more a purveyor of gifts than homewares, but it’s a fabulous place to find those little touches that make any home feel lived in. In among the make-up bags and passport holders, you’ll find eccentric animal-shaped candle holders and interesting sculptures, just begging to be balanced on a stack of books on your coffee table. 

    Signature style: Although everything on this website is from a mixture of brands, they are have a cheeky, colourful vibe in common. 

    Best for: Little touches like patterned table wear and ornaments. 

    Check it out

  • Anna Westelund

    Half-Swedish, half-Portuguese Anna has always been a creative being, but it took her 10 years to realise that creating by hand – and specifically ceramics – is what she really wanted to do. Now she has an atelier in her home in Lisbon, but you can buy her charming, delicate pieces online, too. 

    Signature style: A natural, paired-back aesthetic that every now and then receives a zing of colour or embellishment. 

    Best for: Table wear your friends will be very, very jealous of. 

    Check it out.

  • Society6

    Society6 is home to hundreds of thousands of artists from around the globe, selling a huge selections of homewares from curtains and furniture to books and prints. You really can find anything on here, but the great thing is that whatever you do find, it will be unique and from an independent. 

    Signature style: On-trend colour palettes with illustrated-style patterns.

    Best for: We particularly love the shower curtains!

    Check it out

Images: Instagram / Unsplash

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray

Life

How to buy affordable art prints for your home

We asked three print-obsessives for their top tips.

Posted by
Alix Walker
Published
Fashion

The V&A’s Mary Quant exhibit is a joyful reminder of how fun it is to be female

At a time when it’s easy to feel gloomy, this playful and punchy retrospective is a breath of fresh air.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Food

Your guide to London’s most fabulous bottomless brunches

We've searched every corner of the capital, so you don't have to.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Stylist Daily