Disney fans were left further divided in 2017, when the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast was released. On the one hand, people love the modern re-tellings, often with feminist messages, impressive cast members and big-budget production details. And others just want the Disney classics to be left alone in all their nostalgic glory.

But the Disney remakes aren’t going anywhere.

Mulan is set for release later this year, along with Home Alone and Lady and the Tramp. Filming for The Little Mermaid is also underway, after the lead actors were announced last year.