Between soft linen sheets to calming aromas and aesthetic lighting, we spend a lot of time (and money) making our bedrooms as serene as possible.

And for good reason. According to Dreams, the average person spends 33 years (or 12,045 days) of their life tucked up in bed.

But if, like me, you have a solid routine of making your bed as soon as you get out of it, you may want to reconsider. It seems that, despite what our parents would have had us believe growing up, a series of viral TikTok’s are warning against just that.