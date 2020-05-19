Shop our spring bedding edit of the most beautiful (and comfortable) bed sheets to give your bedroom a seasonal update.
Is there anything better than landing into bed at the end of a hard day – hair washed and skin care regime applied – and sinking under freshly washed, luxuriously soft sheets?
It’s one of life’s little pleasure that brings us an inordinate amount of joy, and something that often has us hunting for the comfiest and chicest bedding around.
Now that summer is practically here we’re keen to do away with our heavier, darker coloured duvets and revamp our bedrooms with more springtime appropriate sheets. This means breathable cotton textures and plenty of creamy hues, floral patterns and designs that will elevate our decor look to the next level.
We’ve consulted some of our favourite homeware brands to find beautiful bedding that’s both perfect for the season and is a dream to sleep in. All you have to do is pick your favourite.
Cornflower Tree of Life bed linen
This mesmerising print is inspired by the Tree of Life, an ancient symbol that has appeared in cultures around the world.
This duvet set is both hand made and hand block printed by skilled artisans with a wealth of experience and craftsmanship, making it a special piece to keep for years to come.
Shop Cornflower Tree of Life bed linen at Sophie Conran, £112
Pink scalloped edge duvet cover
Scallop edging is still a huge interior design trend and one that looks especially chic when used to finish bedding, like this gorgeous one from Sarah K Designs.
Made from 100% cotton, with a 200 thread count, sleeping on this bedding is like curling up on a cloud.
Shop pink scalloped edge duvet cover at Sarah K Designs, £135
Digital print duvet cover
Pink and green is still a winning combination for the bedroom, so we’re more than a little bit tempted to invest in this bedding and team it with rose-hued throw pillows.
Suzy Stripe bedding
This female founded, independent business makes beautiful bedding, homeware and accessories exclusively from Liberty of London cotton fabrics.
You’ll find lots of different floral prints on the website but we like this dreamy, pastel stripe set which is handmade in Cornwall.
Palmier bedding set
This super soft 100% cotton sateen bed linen is made to hotel quality standard, ensuring you have the best night sleep possible.
We love the delicate palm tree embroidery, which makes us think of far flung lands and sunshine.
Jessa floral duvet cover set
Spring has most certainly sprung upon this colourful duvet cover, which will add a splash of joy to your bedroom with its vibrant floral pattern.
Shop Jessa floral duvet cover set at Urban Outfitters, from £45
Tufted amora quilt
We love Anthropologie’s knack for mixing textures, fabrics and patterns to create soft furnishings that look and feel sumptuous.
This gorgeous quilt cover is no different. Covered in hand embroidery and a delicate tassel trim, it has a luxuriously bohemian vibe.
Luna duvet cover
Soho Home delivers simplicity and elegance with this 100% linen duvet set in the faintest shade of pink.
Made in Portugal, it’s promised to be breathable and comfortable to sleep in, as well as durable so that it looks good wash after wash.
Images: Poppy and Honesty / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.