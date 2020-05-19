Our edit of beautiful and luxurious bed sheets for spring

Shop our spring bedding edit of the most beautiful (and comfortable) bed sheets to give your bedroom a seasonal update.

Is there anything better than landing into bed at the end of a hard day – hair washed and skin care regime applied – and sinking under freshly washed, luxuriously soft sheets?

It’s one of life’s little pleasure that brings us an inordinate amount of joy, and something that often has us hunting for the comfiest and chicest bedding around. 

Now that summer is practically here we’re keen to do away with our heavier, darker coloured duvets and revamp our bedrooms with more springtime appropriate sheets. This means breathable cotton textures and plenty of creamy hues, floral patterns and designs that will elevate our decor look to the next level.

We’ve consulted some of our favourite homeware brands to find beautiful bedding that’s both perfect for the season and is a dream to sleep in. All you have to do is pick your favourite. 

  • Cornflower Tree of Life bed linen

    This mesmerising print is inspired by the Tree of Life, an ancient symbol that has appeared in cultures around the world.

    This duvet set is both hand made and hand block printed by skilled artisans with a wealth of experience and craftsmanship, making it a special piece to keep for years to come. 

    Shop Cornflower Tree of Life bed linen at Sophie Conran, £112

  • Pink scalloped edge duvet cover

    Scallop edging is still a huge interior design trend and one that looks especially chic when used to finish bedding, like this gorgeous one from Sarah K Designs.

    Made from 100% cotton, with a 200 thread count, sleeping on this bedding is like curling up on a cloud.

    Shop pink scalloped edge duvet cover at Sarah K Designs, £135 

  • Digital print duvet cover

    Pink and green is still a winning combination for the bedroom, so we’re more than a little bit tempted to invest in this bedding and team it with rose-hued throw pillows.

    Shop digital print duvet cover at Zara Home, from £69.99

  • Suzy Stripe bedding

    Liberty Print Fabrics, designs by Poppy and Honesty. Spring 2020 Collection.

    This female founded, independent business makes beautiful bedding, homeware and accessories exclusively from Liberty of London cotton fabrics.

    You’ll find lots of different floral prints on the website but we like this dreamy, pastel stripe set which is handmade in Cornwall. 

    Shop Suzy Stripe bedding at Poppy and Honesty, from £110

Images: Poppy and Honesty / courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

