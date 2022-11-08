If it’s so-called revenge procrastination that you’re struggling with, the root cause probably lies in your daily routine. “Maybe you’ve been working too hard throughout the day or you’ve been eating into your breaks by continually working,” Campkin suggests. “How can you factor [more time for yourself] into the rest of the day so that it isn’t eating into your sleep, which is only going to make you feel miserable?”

If you’re working from home in a house share, it can be especially difficult to create boundaries between space for working and space for relaxing, so Campkin recommends changing your lighting. “When you go to unwind in the evening in this space, maybe you’ve got fairy lights, maybe you’ve got a candle [or] a dimmer switch – all those things are going to help take it from that work environment into a much more relaxing sleep environment.”

We all know that using devices at night disrupts our sleep (the blue light they emit disrupts the production of sleep hormone melatonin), but if we’re constantly checking them during the day, it’s unrealistic to expect that we’ll be able to suddenly go without when it gets late. Darwall-Smith recommends a slow and steady approach. “Start to practise putting your phone down five minutes earlier, another five minutes earlier, and building up the time,” she says. “Practise that during the day rather than in the last hour or two before bed… then it becomes easier to do.”

It’s worth rethinking your wind-down routine too, making sure you’re giving yourself enough time to fully relax, rather than getting into bed when you’re still wired from the day. “If you’ve been really busy, it might be that you need to go to bed slightly later,” Darwall-Smith explains. We’re often told to stretch, have a warm bath or perhaps read, she notes, but says that our pre-bed routine shouldn’t feel at all onerous. “What’s pleasurable – is it a nice skincare routine?” she asks. “It’s about taking a bit more care of that breakpoint between the day ending and time to go to bed. It’s recognising it’s not about ‘I’ve got to get my eight hours sleep.’” You might delay and get seven hours, but the sleep quality is going to be far better.”

Anna Campkin’s next sleep programme will be available on Goldster in December