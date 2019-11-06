This is what people really do before going to sleep, and it explains our insomnia problem

We are a generation of insomniacs. If you thought you were the only one wide awake at night, flicking through a mental Rolodex of anxieties and problems – you are definitely not alone. In fact, an Aviva study in 2017 found that insomnia is a regular thing for nearly 16 million adults. This means that they are getting less than five hours of sleep per night.

But it’s not like we don’t all try to get a full eight hours sleep, right? There are loads of things we can try to get a better night’s snooze, including breathing exercises, listening to soothing podcasts, cutting down screen time and caffeine and even trialling cognitive behavioural therapy. And yet, the land of nod can still seem so far away come bedtime.