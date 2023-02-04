People often ask me what it was like ‘handing over the baby’ after carrying it for nine months. The baby I carried was genetically the intended parents’ gametes, so it was their egg and sperm, and I saw it as giving them back their baby, rather than handing them something that was in any way mine. It felt like it had been nine months of intensive babysitting.

Still, there’s no denying it’s a very emotional process, and there are ups and downs for all parties involved. The mother of the baby I carried described it as “like getting on a rollercoaster without a seatbelt on”. Surrogacy is amazing if everything works out, but there are times, like during my first surrogacy journey, when the fertility treatment doesn’t work, and that is really hard for the intended parents as a lot of time and effort has gone into the process.

Another really emotional moment was going to court to get the parental order so that the intended parents could be named on the baby’s birth certificate. The main difference between surrogacy in the UK and the US is that in America, you can get the parental order in place prior to the birth, so the intended parents will be on the child’s birth certificate straight away. Whereas in the UK, you can only apply for the parental order 6 weeks after the birth.

We were all there together and it felt like we were celebrating them becoming official parents, and I’d played a part in that. Lots of tissues were needed. Not only was I exhausted and hormonal in the aftermath of giving birth, but it was a milestone that marks the end of that part of the journey.