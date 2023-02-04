One woman‘s surrogacy journey: the highs, the lows and everything in between
The number of children born through surrogacy has tripled in the past five years, but what’s it like to carry and give birth to a baby for another person or couple? Tracey Sims currently works as Surrogate Manager at Brilliant Beginnings and has experience being a surrogate herself. Ahead, she gives Stylist an account of her experience.
My surrogacy journey began in 2014. A friend of mine was going through IVF and was in need of an egg donor, something I’d never even heard of at the time, but I immediately wanted to help her once she explained it to me. She didn’t need me in the end, but while researching the process, I realised there must be other people in my friend’s position who needed a bit of extra help. So, I decided to go ahead and become an egg donor – one couple had a little baby boy from my egg donation, which was wonderful.
After I’d reached 35 years old, which is the maximum age for being an egg donor, the clinic asked me if I’d consider surrogacy, which is on the rise in the UK. A 2020 Parliamentary briefing paper said an estimated 500 children a year are born through surrogacy to UK parents; with the variety of reasons for doing so spanning same-sex parents, trans parents, single parents and couples navigating fertility issues. In 2008, however, there were just 50 babies born through surrogacy each year.
The topic has also been in the news a lot recently, with celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Kim and Khloe Kardashian openly discussing their surrogacy journeys. Interestingly, depictions of this path to parenthood in pop culture do tend to drive up the number of people interested in doing it, which is only a good thing in my opinion. Working at Brilliant Beginnings, we do see busier spells when there’s a surrogacy storyline on a popular TV show, for instance.
To be a surrogate in the UK right now, you have to be over 21, have already had a baby and be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Due to British law, you can’t really be a ‘professional surrogate’ because you technically don’t get paid for it – you typically receive between £12,000 and £20,000 as expenses. In the UK it is illegal for an intermediary to profit from arranging surrogacy, too. In the US, surrogacy is much more commercialised with surrogates being paid between $30,000 to $60,000, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing as long as the proper support is provided for all parties.
Our hope is that the rules will change in the UK as I think it will encourage more people to consider doing it – and so many people are in need of a surrogate.
Personally, I didn’t work during my surrogacy journey, but under UK law, surrogates have the same protection as all pregnant people — 52 weeks’ maternity leave and to return to their job afterwards.
When researching agencies to go with, Brilliant Beginnings stood out because they match their surrogates and intended parents based on personality profiling. They ensure you’re aligned on all the key issues throughout the journey, and also look into things you have in common, such as hobbies and interests, so you can have conversations that aren’t just about surrogacy.
I matched with my first couple in August 2015 after a six-month screening process and did four embryo transfers with them, which were, unfortunately, all unsuccessful. The couple had used up all their embryos at that point and decided they didn’t want to use donor eggs, so chose to end their surrogacy journey.
I decided to give it another go. I was apprehensive because I’d made really good friends with my first couple — we’re still in touch now — and I was unsure whether it was possible to have a second match that was as good as the first. However, I matched with a second couple in February 2017 and I began treatment in April. The treatment worked the first time and I gave birth to a little girl at the end of February 2018. She’ll be five at the end of the month.
People often ask me what it was like ‘handing over the baby’ after carrying it for nine months. The baby I carried was genetically the intended parents’ gametes, so it was their egg and sperm, and I saw it as giving them back their baby, rather than handing them something that was in any way mine. It felt like it had been nine months of intensive babysitting.
Still, there’s no denying it’s a very emotional process, and there are ups and downs for all parties involved. The mother of the baby I carried described it as “like getting on a rollercoaster without a seatbelt on”. Surrogacy is amazing if everything works out, but there are times, like during my first surrogacy journey, when the fertility treatment doesn’t work, and that is really hard for the intended parents as a lot of time and effort has gone into the process.
Another really emotional moment was going to court to get the parental order so that the intended parents could be named on the baby’s birth certificate. The main difference between surrogacy in the UK and the US is that in America, you can get the parental order in place prior to the birth, so the intended parents will be on the child’s birth certificate straight away. Whereas in the UK, you can only apply for the parental order 6 weeks after the birth.
We were all there together and it felt like we were celebrating them becoming official parents, and I’d played a part in that. Lots of tissues were needed. Not only was I exhausted and hormonal in the aftermath of giving birth, but it was a milestone that marks the end of that part of the journey.
From a logistic point of view, I’ve learned that it’s important that the hospital knows you’re a surrogate, so they can make the appropriate accommodations for you and the intended parent. I now work for Brilliant Beginnings as a surrogate manager and I support the surrogates coming through the screening process. We always ask people what has brought them to surrogacy at the start of the process. A lot of the time they have someone in their life experiencing fertility struggles, while others may have seen something in the media or on TV that has sparked an interest in it for them. More often than not, it’s because they understand what it means to them to be a parent, and they want to be able to help someone else have their own experience of parenthood.
Once they’re matched with the intended parents, one of my colleagues will work with their local hospital to make sure they have a surrogacy policy in place, so that we can ensure the intended parents and the surrogate are getting their needs met.
When I was a surrogate, we delayed the cord clamping so the baby was popped onto my tummy once I had given birth, and then we sort of waited a few minutes for the actual cord blood to drain so that the intended mother was able to cut the cord herself. It was my wish that it wasn’t the midwife who passed the baby to them. I wanted it to be me to pass her directly to the intended parents. By the time I’d given birth, though, I just had no energy, so I said “you’re just gonna have to pick her up”.
Each situation is different when it comes to the level of contact the parents share after the birth but, for the most part, I’ve found it means a lot to the intended parents to keep in touch with their surrogate so they can help their child understand their journey as they grow up. At Brilliant Beginnings, we are seeing a lot of our surrogates coming back to do sibling journeys or wanting to be rematched for a second journey which I think is very positive to see. Some parents, of courrse, might prefer no contact but that will have been agreed upon upfront.
After the birth, things tend to settle down and contact with the intended parents is reduced. With the child I birthed, it feels like a similar relationship to the one I have with my niece – I love her to bits and we’ve got a very special connection, but I don’t speak to my niece every day or see her all the time. I get sent photos – I had a photo on the little girl’s first day of school, photos of her making snowmen, and from her holidays.
When I see the photos, I feel so proud of what I’ve done – to have helped a family have a baby and to experience the milestones I’ve had as a parent. It means the world to me.
Tracey Sims works as Surrogate Manager at Brilliant Beginnings. Her story was told to Rachel Thompson.
Images: Getty