This is why you should embrace being single at Christmas

I’ve spent 22 Christmas days alone. Well, that’s a lie, because my Christmases are filled with family, friends, socialising, celebrating and people. But for all but two years of my life, I haven’t had a romantic relationship with someone who I’ve swapped gifts and kissed under the mistletoe, and therefore I’ve often been referred to as being ‘alone’.

Forty-seven percent of singles dread Christmas Day because it makes them feel lonely, according to eHarmony research. It’s no surprise: everything from festive films to Christmas cards and even the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, tells us that Christmas is the season for love. Headlines will give you advice on ‘surviving’ the festivities when you’re single, as though not being in a relationship could mean you drop dead at any time. And the idea of not having a partner at this time of year is so depressing that there’s even a well-known dating trend for those who get in relationships just for the winter months: cuffing.