Maintaining them while also not allowing others to take you down emotionally and mentally is not easy, but it’s at the core of being the bigger person – it allows you to know where you stand and ensure others know that too without being hurt by their words and actions, something which can be easily misunderstood.

“We seem to see the bigger person as the one who lets everything go without consequence, rather than the one who communicates clearly but kindly when they’re being disrespected,” says Webb. “It’s empowering to stand up for yourself, but that doesn’t mean you have to continue to have a relationship with someone who has hurt or upset you.”

So the next time someone suggests that you be the bigger person, don’t think it means someone else’s behaviour is going unchecked and your experiences matter less than keeping the peace.

Instead, see it as an opportunity to communicate where your boundaries lie but don’t allow that person to affect your day, mood or energy. And at the end of the day, you can always forgive but not forget.

“If someone can’t understand why you’re hurt or upset and won’t respect your boundaries, then that person probably won’t be a positive addition to your life,” says Haig. “A valuable but difficult lesson to learn is that no one is responsible for your emotions – only you.”