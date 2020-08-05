On Tuesday 4 August, a massive explosion ripped through the port of Lebanon’s capital city, Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring 4,000. Many more are feared to still be trapped under rubble.

“What we are witnessing is a huge catastrophe,” the head of Lebanon’s Red Cross, Georges Kettaneh, told a local broadcaster. “There are victims and casualties everywhere.”

The full scale of the tragedy can be felt all too keenly via our social media timelines, which have been filled with photos and videos of the mushroom cloud blooming over the city. Of the damage done to people’s homes, schools, and offices. Of the hospitals that have quickly become overwhelmed by the sheer number of casualties. Of the rescue teams painstakingly searching through debris for the missing.