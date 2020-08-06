In a video which has now been shared widely on social media, Lebanese bride Israa Seblani is pictured smiling and posing for wedding photos. But just as the photographer pans in on the detail in her dress, the roar of the explosion knocks her and the photographer to the side. The end of the video captures a final shot of Seblani as she flees the square (it’s worth noting that both Seblani and her wedding photographer Mahmoud Nakib were unharmed and managed to walk to safety).

Seblani, who is a doctor working in the United States, first helped to check on the injured nearby before fleeing to safety with her husband.

Speaking to Reuters after the event, Seblani and her husband, Ahmad Subeih, said they had tried to compose themselves to continue their wedding celebrations after the explosion, but said they were still struggling to comprehend what had actually happened.