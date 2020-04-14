Believe Me: woman accused of lying about Cyprus gang rape to speak in new ITV documentary

A woman at the centre of a controversial gang rape case in Ayia Napa will give her story to a new ITV documentary airing tonight.

The 19-year-old, known only as “Emily” to protect her identity, was found guilty of lying about the fact that she was sexually assaulted by a group of 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room on the Greek party island of Cyprus last year.

A judge in Paralimni ruled that she caused public mischief “over an imaginary offence”, and she narrowly escaped jail time – while men she accused, who deny all allegations, were filmed celebrating as they returned home without charge.