Christmas may only just be getting underway, but the 2020 diaries arriving in shops up and down the high-street and online are making us excited for the new year to come.

While there’s no denying that we absolutely love Christmas, it’s easy to let the last month of the year slip away from you when there’s so much to be done and so many people to see. And while you may be tempted to wait until the sales to grab yourself a discounted planner, there’s something to be said in preparing for the new year before it actually starts.

These days, a lot of diaries and planners will even feature goal setting sections, making it a great idea to grab your diary in advance so you have plenty of time to write down everything you want to achieve – and the steps you need to take to get there.

So as you begin your Christmas shopping, why not treat yourself to a 2020 diary that’s perfect for you? From the most simplistic, minimalist designs to planners with slots to plan your day hour-by-hour, there’s something for everyone.