From fancy floral patterns to minimalist designs, there’s a 2020 diary for everyone to enjoy.
Christmas may only just be getting underway, but the 2020 diaries arriving in shops up and down the high-street and online are making us excited for the new year to come.
While there’s no denying that we absolutely love Christmas, it’s easy to let the last month of the year slip away from you when there’s so much to be done and so many people to see. And while you may be tempted to wait until the sales to grab yourself a discounted planner, there’s something to be said in preparing for the new year before it actually starts.
These days, a lot of diaries and planners will even feature goal setting sections, making it a great idea to grab your diary in advance so you have plenty of time to write down everything you want to achieve – and the steps you need to take to get there.
So as you begin your Christmas shopping, why not treat yourself to a 2020 diary that’s perfect for you? From the most simplistic, minimalist designs to planners with slots to plan your day hour-by-hour, there’s something for everyone.
Papier Upcycled Leather Wreath Diary, £45
Newly-available for Christmas 2019, Papier’s upcycled leather diaries are the perfect choice for anyone looking to add a bit of luxury to their 2020 plans. Available in two different styles – monogram and wreath – and with options to customise the colour of both the leather and the foiling on the front cover, these diaries are a beautiful treat. We especially love the wreath option with the green leather and gold foiling.
Features: 96 pages with monthly and weekly layouts (a week to two pages) plus spaces to record monthly goals, to-do lists, important dates and wish lists. You can also customise the diary with your initials.
Martha Brook Personalised Botanical Weekly Diary, £26.95
Martha Brook’s range of personalised, beautifully designed stationery is definitely one to consider if you like to customise the look of your diary. Available in a range of designs and colours, Martha Brook’s diaries are made from a specialist book cloth, meaning they can be wiped clean if you spill a drink on them. We love this Botanical diary for its weighty, hardback design and the wire binding which allows the diary to lie flat on the table.
Features: 140 pages of thick (120gsm) paper with weeks laid out across two pages, plus several notes pages at the back.
MiGoals Mint Softcover Goals Diary, £18
If you’re looking to get seriously organised in 2020, look no further than MiGoals’ stunning goal diaries. Compact but powerful, these diaries – which come in a range of colours from coral to mint – not only have space to record dates, they also come with a weekly page which gives you space to note down goals, track habits, reflect on your “weekly wins” and write to-do lists. The beautifully simplistic design is great to look at and easy to use.
Features: 208 pages wrapped in an artificial leather, with two divider ribbons and fountain pen friendly 100gsm paper. Sections include a values, purpose and vision section, 10 short-term goal setting templates, review pages which allow you to track progress, and monthly and weekly planners (a week to one page).
Rifle Paper Co Wild Rose Planner, £30
It’s hard not to fall head over heels in love with Rifle Paper Co’s gorgeous hand-painted designs, and this diary is no different. Covering August 2019-December 2020, you can get started with this one as soon as it arrives – and thanks to the gorgeous gold metallic accents, sticker sheets and beautiful floral designs throughout, you won’t want to put it down.
Features: Monthly and weekly layouts (a week to two pages), with three sticker sheets, inspirational quotes and sections for celebrations, notes and contacts.
Papier Modern Photo Diary, £21.99
Papier’s selection of hardback diaries are available in a range of beautiful patterns and prints, but this one was so unique we had to share. The Modern Photo diary has all of the usual features we’ve come to expect from a Papier diary, but with the additional option to customise the front and back of the diary with two photographs of your choice. Whether you decide to go with a family shot or an inspirational quote you love, the options are endless!
Features: 96 pages with monthly and weekly layouts (a week to two pages) plus spaces to record monthly goals, to-do lists, important dates and wish lists.
Images: Getty/Courtesy of brands