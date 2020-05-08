9 of the best 90s films available to watch on Netflix, ranked

Feeling a bit nostalgic? Here are best 90s films on Netflix to help you get through the bank holiday weekend.

Ah, the 90s. It was the electric decade that gave us The Spice Girls, Tamagotchis and Friends. We said hello to Harry Potter, Google and the Brit Pop movement. And no 90s kid will ever forget learning the dance moves to the macarena at the school disco, or proudly putting on their Sporty Spice-inspired tracksuit bottoms to go meet friends in the park.

Yep, they were ten great years. And the decade didn’t disappoint when it came to films. The biggest movies were of course Titanic, Independence Day, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Jurassic Park. But they were just for starters.

If, like us, you’re feeling a little nostalgic and want to revisit a 90s film, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best ones available to watch on Netflix – and ranked them. It’s a tough job, but it might help you to decide on which classic to watch tonight. Let’s take a look…

9. Groundhog Day



Groundhog Day was released in 1993.

Very apt for the times, no wonder Groundhog Day has been trending on Netflix. Bill Murray stars as Phil Connors, the smug weatherman condemned to relive the same day over and over again (sound familiar?). Watch Groundhog Day on Netflix.

8. Boys N The Hood

Boys N The Hood was released in 1991.

A blistering depiction of growing up in inner-city Los Angeles, Boys N The Hood dissects questions of race, class, relationships, violence, and future prospects. It follows the story of three childhood friends, Darrin (Ice Cube), Tre (Cuba Gooding Jr) and Ricky (Morris Chestnut). Warning: you will cry. Watch Boys N The Hood on Netflix.

7. Hook

Hook was released in 1991.

Steven Spielberg’s live-action take on Peter Pan is a childhood favourite for many, largely thanks to charming performances by Robin Williams and Julia Roberts. Peter Pan (Willams) is forced to return to Neverland after his children are abducted by Captain Hook. With some help from Tinkerbell (Roberts) and the Lost Boys, he must battle against his old foe to save his kids. Watch Hook on Netflix.

6. You’ve Got Mail

You've Got Mail was released in 1998.

One Stylist writer recently declared You’ve Got Mail as being “the most relatable film on Netflix right now”. Nora Ephron’s classic sees bookstore owner Joe (Tom Hanks) fall head-over-heels for an unsuspecting Kathleen (Meg Ryan), who runs a rival bookshop of her own. The first half of the movie takes place almost entirely online, through emails and chat room messages – something we can all pause our Zoom calls to relate to. Watch You’ve Got Mail on Netflix.

5. True Romance

True Romance was released in 1993.

Considering how violent this Quentin Tarantino film is, it’s easy to forget what a weirdly beautiful love story True Romance is. Comic-book lover and Elvis fanatic Clarence (Christian Slater) meets fellow nerd and sex worker Alabama (Patricia Arquette). The pair quickly fall in love and get into a lot of trouble. The two hit the road for California, but are chased by a gang of very angry people. Watch True Romance on Netflix.

4. Girl, Interrupted



Girl, Interrupted was released in 1998.

Girl, Interrupted is based on Susanna Kaysen’s 1993 memoir about her 18 months stay at a mental institution. Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie gave career-defining performances, with Jolie picking up an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Watch Girl, Interrupted on Netflix.

3. Ghost

Ghost was released in 1990.

Anyone order a pottery wheel for lockdown? Don’t worry, Ghost has you covered what that iconic scene. Sam (Patrick Swayze) and Molly (Demi Moore) are happily in love, but their romance is cut short when Sam is murdered in the street. Unable to tell Molly that her life is in danger, Sam’s spirit starts contacting hilarious psychic Oda Mae (Whoopi Goldberg) in order to save her. Watch Ghost on Netflix.

2. Babe

Babe was released on 1995.

I give you the purest, most feel-good family film of the 90s. Babe is a tearjerker but there are plenty of laughs along the way. Babe, an orphaned pig, learns to herd sheep after Arthur Hoggett, a farmer, wins him in a contest at a country fair. However, Rex, Hoggett’s lead sheepdog, doesn’t like Babe. Altogether now: “If I had woooords…” Watch Babe on Netflix.

1. Clueless

Clueless was released in 1995.

Clueless is the iconic reworking of Jane Austen’s classic, Emma. You’ve probably watched it 50 times, but why not watch it again? Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is a wealthy, well intentioned but slightly spoilt high-school student who is learning to cope with adolescence and its problems. With some help from her best friend Dionne, she makes new girl Tai (Brittany Murphy) her new social project. Be prepared to quote every line. Watch Clueless on Netflix.

