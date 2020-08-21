Picture gallery walls are a new interiors trend: here’s where to shop the best abstract prints

Posted by for Life

A collage of abstract prints is a fun way to decorate your walls – these are the best designs to shop online. 

If you’ve spent a lot of time WFH staring at the walls, you may already be bored with looking at empty spaces. This is where the trend of gallery walls comes into play. Much like you would a Pinterest board, it’s all about finding the perfect prints – in all different shapes and sizes – which will fit together to create a dreamy feature wall. You know how a lot of people used to have a wallpapered wall on one side of the room? Now it’s all about prints, and in particular, abstract styles. 

Many artists, illustrators and printmakers are making their unique pieces into digital prints ready to be framed. Some can be shipped, others you can print yourself to save the wait. So where do you start? We suggest picking your colour palette first. This way you’ll have a rough idea of the prints you want depending if they fit with your scheme. Abstract prints aren’t just for maximalists, there are minimal outline designs that will suit the minimalist home, too. 

There are many independent prints waiting to be found over at the likes of Etsy and you’re bound to come across them on Instagram, too. We first spotted Swedish illustrator Astrid Wilson after landing an exclusive print collaboration with London-based fashion designers, Rixo. Luckily, Astrid ships to the UK so you can shop her original prints over at astridwilson.com.

Scroll down to see some of our other favourite abstract print designs.

Best abstract print to shop now

Opening image: Desenio

All other images: courtesy of brands

Recommended by Harriet Davey