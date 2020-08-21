A collage of abstract prints is a fun way to decorate your walls – these are the best designs to shop online.
If you’ve spent a lot of time WFH staring at the walls, you may already be bored with looking at empty spaces. This is where the trend of gallery walls comes into play. Much like you would a Pinterest board, it’s all about finding the perfect prints – in all different shapes and sizes – which will fit together to create a dreamy feature wall. You know how a lot of people used to have a wallpapered wall on one side of the room? Now it’s all about prints, and in particular, abstract styles.
Many artists, illustrators and printmakers are making their unique pieces into digital prints ready to be framed. Some can be shipped, others you can print yourself to save the wait. So where do you start? We suggest picking your colour palette first. This way you’ll have a rough idea of the prints you want depending if they fit with your scheme. Abstract prints aren’t just for maximalists, there are minimal outline designs that will suit the minimalist home, too.
There are many independent prints waiting to be found over at the likes of Etsy and you’re bound to come across them on Instagram, too. We first spotted Swedish illustrator Astrid Wilson after landing an exclusive print collaboration with London-based fashion designers, Rixo. Luckily, Astrid ships to the UK so you can shop her original prints over at astridwilson.com.
Scroll down to see some of our other favourite abstract print designs.
You may also like
Picture gallery wall ideas and beautiful art prints to create them
Best abstract print to shop now
Jonathan Lawes
South London-based printmaker Jonathan Lawes has designed exclusive prints for high street store, Cos. Get his bright tulip print (unframed) now.
Shop Jonathan Lawes tulip screen print A3, £59 (cosstores.com)
Frequency of Love
London-based Etsy shop, Frequency of Love creates prints using digital collages and African fabrics. You can shop over 100 prints of iconic and inspirational people – from civil rights leaders to celebrities – or you can get your own custom made.
Shop Frequency of Love feminist protester poster A3, £38.99 (etsy.com)
Emma Make Studio
Designed in Cambridge, Emma Make Studio is the go to for cute, colourful prints. Most of the styles are also available for automatic download so you can print yourself to save having to wait for shipping.
Shop Emma Make Studio abstract desert landscape print 30x40cm, £50 (etsy.com)
Desinio
Scandi shop Desenio is the go-to for all types of prints – from animals and nature to of course, abstract. We’re a big fan of this subtle body silhouette style. Every print is unframed, but they have so many frames to shop on site.
Juniqe
Independent artists are all under one umbrella at Juniqe. Making up over 20,000 different designs to choose from, you’re bund to find some you like.
Hamjam prints
This retro colour block print can be the starting block to your gallery wall. Mix it with other bright and monochrome styles to complete a lounge or office space. This one is available in 6 different sizes.
Aff and Jam
We love this hand painted print by Aff and Jam. The designs are all unique seeing as they’re not digitally printed. Head to the website to see the other styles they have at the moment.
Matisse
Instagram is filled with Matisse prints, and we can see why. The clashing hues and bold shapes will liven up any space.
Shop Matisse cutout pink poster 30x40cm, £9.71 (postery.com)
Opening image: Desenio
All other images: courtesy of brands