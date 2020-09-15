Christmas is on its way and there’s a lot of debate around how this Christmas will differ from others before, something which is making us all the more eager to get excited early this year and try and make it as festive as possible. One thing we do know, though, is that our love of foodie advent calendars has not wavered for a moment.

You see, if you thought Christmas advent calendars were just for kids then we’ve got some great news for you – there are tonnes of grown-up versions out there, filled with gourmet treats to keep you happily munching away, all through December.

From experimental marshmallow concoctions that even Willy Wonka would have been proud of, to advent calendars stuffed with nothing but cheese – and of course, classics like Fortnum & Mason’s luxury feasting calendar – every morning can be heaven for a foodie armed with one of these.